Rai promises tough action against drug peddlers

In addition to the strengthening of the special police wing for economic offences and narcotics, there will be regular interaction among different enforcement wings for effective action against persons involved in cannabis sale and consumption in the district, said Minister in-charge for the district B. Ramanath Rai on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Inspector General of Police (Western Range) Hemanth Nimbalkar, Police Commissioner T. R. Suresh, Superintendent of Police C.H. Sudheer Kumar Reddy and other officials, Mr. Rai said the police were doing good work against those involved in sale and consumption of cannabis that has been a concern for over several years.

“We need cooperation of people in tackling the menace from cannabis,” he said.

Mr. Rai said the new narcotic and economic offences wing in the city police commissionerate and the district police was working since July. Apart from booking cases, the wing is also involved in creating awareness among students about narcotic drugs prevention. More personnel are being posted to strengthen the wings.

Mr. Rai said he has asked police to have regular interaction with Assistant Drug Controller, Excise Department and Revenue Department personnel regarding sale of cannabis and other narcotic drugs.

Indirectly criticising MP Nalin Kumar Kateel for his criticism of the State on cannabis sale, Mr. Rai said sale and consumption of cannabis has been a concern in the district for several years. “A public representative is needlessly making this an issue as election is nearing,” he said.

Mr. Suresh said of the 11 repeat offenders of sale of cannabis, one was booked last year under the Goonda Act. This year, they found four repeat offenders. “We are studying their cases and some of them will be booked under the Goonda Act,” he said.

Mr. Suresh said that after every accident, the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident is checked for consumption of alcohol and drugs. “If he or she is found positive, the city police book cases under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code,” he said, adding that so far the city police have registered two such cases.