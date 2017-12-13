Rai held responsible for temple cutting grants to schools

BJP leader Harikrishna Bantwal alleged on Tuesday that B. Ramanath Rai, Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada, is directly responsible for Kollur Mookambika temple, managed by the Muzrai Department, cutting financial grant to two schools managed by Sri Rama Vidyakendra Trust backed by RSS leader Kalladkka Prabhakara Bhat in Bantwal taluk this year.

The grant was towards mid-day meal, uniform and books.

Addressing presspersons here, Mr. Bantwal, who quit the Congress to join the BJP recently, said that Mr. Rai had written to the Chief Minister to this effect on May 5, 2017. Producing a copy of the letter, Mr. Bantwal said that Mr. Rai had lied to the people stating that he had no role in it and that it was the decision of the temple. The Minister should resign for misleading the people, he said.

Mr. Rai in the letter states that the two educational institutions in Bantwal taluk, part of the Bantwal Assembly constituency he represents as MLA, had obtained financial assistance of ₹ 37 lakh in 2015-16 and ₹ 56 lakh in 2016-17 from the religious endowment department through the temple. Noting that there are several private educational institutions across the State, Mr. Rai had pointed out that providing grants to “only these two institutions” is grossly against public interest.

Mr. Rai in the letter demanded that the Chief Minister rescind a Government Order of June 20, 2007 facilitating this move.

Based on Mr. Rai’s letter, Mr. Bantwal said that the Chief Minister on May 11, 2017 passed orders rescinding the earlier Government Order. The Chief Minister in a note on Mr. Rai’s letter had directed the Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, to take steps in the matter.

Later, the government issued an order on July 31, 2017 cancelling the adoption of the two schools — Sri Rama Vidya Kendra, Kalladka and Sri Devi Vidya Kendra, Punacha. “It proves the vindictiveness of the Congress government,” Mr. Bantwal said.

Mr. Bantwal said that several private education institutions in the State get financial grant through affluent Muzari temples like the one in Kollur. Later, Mr. Rai had justified the order stating that the decision was taken as per the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment Act.