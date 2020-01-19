Rai charges BJP with dividing society on communal lines

The former Minister B. Ramanath Rai on Saturday charged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with targeting minority communities and dividing society.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Rai referred to the protest against the installation of the statue of Jesus Christ in Kanakapura taluk and said one leader of a Hindu outfit from Dakshina Kannada went to Kanakapura to lead the rally and delivered an inciting speech.

Christians in Dakshina Kannada want communal harmony and whenever their places of worship were attacked, they held peaceful protests demanding justice, he claimed.

The community is peace-loving while their contribution to society has been immense. However, the BJP in order to get political mileage is provoking minority communities so that community members resort to protests, he alleged.

Speaking about the accommodating nature of Christians, Mr. Rai said he recently visited New Jersey and a temple there. He was told that the temple was once a church and was donated to be converted as a temple.

Mr. Rai claimed that the gesture was in respect of India that is known for unity in diversity.

Mr. Rai said that branding people anti-Hindu or anti-Muslim or anti-Christian, when they speak about communal harmony, was not good for society.

“Would Mahatma Gandhi, Swami Vivekananda, Vallabhbhai Patel and others who spoke about harmony be branded anti-Hindu?”

The Congress is opposing the CAA, the NRC and the NPR on the ground that they are unconstitutional. The BJP, however, has been inciting people in the name of religion. If India has to remain a strong secular country, fascist fores have to be fought, Mr. Rai said.