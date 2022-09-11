Rahul should’ve launched ‘Congress Jodo’ Yatra to avert party’s extinction: Sunil Kumar

Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar on Saturday, September 10, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should have undertaken a ‘Congress Jodo’ Yatra when the party was facing an existential threat and not the ‘Bharat Jodo’ Yatra.

Speaking to reporters at Udupi, Mr. Kumar said the party that divided the country resulting in the creation of Pakistan has no moral right to conduct a Bharat Jodo Yatra. As its yatra started from South India, its leaders in the North were deserting the party, and by the time it crosses Madhya Pradesh, Congress might lose its existence. Hence the need of the hour for Congress was to save itself from extinction, he quipped.

Justifying the Janaspandana convention of the State government, Mr. Kumar said the programme at Doddaballapura was restricted to neighbouring districts. Based on the response, the government would organise similar conventions at all divisional headquarters of the State.

On the government holding the birth anniversary celebrations of Brahmashree Narayana Guru in Mangaluru, Mr. Kumar said it was already decided by his department to hold birth anniversaries of eminent personalities in different parts of the State six months ago. Government intention was that the celebrations should not be restricted to Bengaluru and the personalities should not be limited to any particular community or caste. The personalities should belong to all communities and their messages should be followed by everyone.