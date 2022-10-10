‘Radiation, radioisotopes have become essential parts of life’

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
October 10, 2022 18:35 IST

Radiation and radioisotopes have become essential parts of life due to their numerous applications, said Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) Vice-Chancellor M. Vijayakumar on Monday.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a week-long national-level training programme on application of radiation and radioisotopes in physical, material, chemical and biological science research at Mangalore University.

The Centre for Advanced Research in Environmental Radioactivity (CARER), Centre for Application of Radiation and Radioisotopes Technology (CARRT), at the university organised the workshop in association with JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, Mysuru.

Mr. Vijayakumar said that radiation technology has been developed to such an extent that an ultimate cure to cancer is possible with this technology.

He congratulated Mangalore University for starting a postgraduate programme in Medical Physics which is tailormade to fulfill the need of trained human resources in healthcare and industry.

Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor Subrahmanya Yadapadithya, in his presidential remarks, said that the university, through centres like CARER, CARRT, would continue to support researchers from all parts of the country and a plan is being worked upon to strengthen these centres further.

In all, 50 scientists from across India are participating in the training programme. Experts in the field, including scientists from Department of Atomic Energy, are the resource persons.

CARER, CARRT Medical Physics Division Coordinator Karunakara Naregundi spoke.

