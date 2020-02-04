Mangaluru

Quota for wards of Kashmiri Pandits in Mangalore University

more-in

Mangalore University will reserve one seat each in every postgraduate course for the wards of Kashmiri Pandits during the admissions from 2020-21 academic year.

The reservation will be under the merit quota as per direction of the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

The reservation will be like the seat reserved for NCC and NSS, Registrar (Administration) A.M. Khan told the Academic Council meeting on Monday. The Ministry has written on the same to all universities, he said.

Vice-Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya said that if the seat remained vacant for not receiving the applications, it will not be filled up.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the university is contemplating introducing biometric attendance system for both students and teachers on the university’s campuses. He said that the university is planning to appoint retired professionals and experts as co-ordinators for various study chairs and centres in the university to reduce burden on teachers who are holding the additional responsibility now.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mangaluru
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2020 12:36:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/quota-for-wards-of-kashmiri-pandits-in-mangalore-university/article30729907.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY