Questions raised over part-removal of Kayyara Kinhanna Rai’s name in Social Science lesson

Bantara alias Nadavara Mathru Sangha has questioned the removal of the name of writer Kayyara Kinhanna Rai from the initial portion of the lesson on “Karnataka Eekikarna Mattu Gadi Vivaadagalu” (Unification of Karnataka and Border Disputes) in the Social Science Part-2 textbook for Class 7.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, sangha president Maladi Ajith Kumar Rai said that the name of Late Rai (in the fourth page of the lesson) has been removed and instead the name of Rastrakavi Govinda Pai has been included.

“Govinda Pai has greatly contributed to the unification of Karnataka and so did Mr. Rai. By removing Mr. Rai’s name, the State government has belittled contribution of Late Rai”, he said. This has hurt the Bunt community, he said.

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar Rai toook exception to Mangaluru City Corporation’s move in removing the structure at A.B. Shetty Circle in the city built in the memory of the former Minister in the Madras Presidency, philanthropist and founder of the erstwhile Vijaya Bank Attavara Balakrishna Shetty for making Maidan Road one-way. The structure has not been restored yet, he regretted.

The State government has taken members of the community, who believe in peaceful co-existence, for granted. “If the State government fails to retain the name of Mr. Rai in the textbook and restore the structure related to Mr. Shetty, we will launch an agitation in which Bunts from across country will take part,” he said.

The party, which has hurt Bunts, will pay dearly in the forthcoming elections, he added.

In the lesson “Karnataka Eekikarna Mattu Gadi Vivaadagalu” in the Social Science Part 2 textbook, the old textbook had reference to Mr. Rai in the initial part of the lesson. In the revised edition, which is available on Karnataka Text Book Society website, this reference has been removed on page 4 of the lesson and replaced with the work of Rastrakavi Govinda Pai towards making Kasaragod as part of Karnataka. Mr. Rai’s name now figures in the last paragraph of the lesson, which is related to Karnataka-Kerala border dispute.