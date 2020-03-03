Quell rumours on health hazards, say areca growers

Mangaluru

03 March 2020 00:16 IST

The All-India Areca Growers’ Association, based in Puttur in Dakshina Kannada, has urged the government to initiate measures to end rumours that arecanut consumption is not good for health. “Such frequent rumours will only hit the farmers with small and marginal land holdings. Both the Union and the State governments should take it seriously to protect the interests of arecanut growers and to provide stability in the market,” the association resolved in its meeting on Sunday.

President of the association Ashok Kinila and general secretary Mahesh Puchchappady led the meeting.

Mr. Puchchappady said in a release that such rumours would destabilise the market and bring down the prices of the commodity significantly.

Advertising

Advertising

He said that small and marginal arecanut farmers mainly depended on the produce for their livelihood. The rumours would directly hit them when prices crashed. Earlier on some occasions the prices crashed by ₹30 a kg. The general secretary said that value-added products of arecanut have good potential for marketing. For example, areca tea manufactured by an entrepreneur from Shivamogga district has a market abroad.

If arecanut would have been bad for health it would not have made foray into the markets abroad in the form of its value added products, he said. Mr. Puchchappady said that the meeting also decided to conduct an awareness programme on the quality standards for the commodity and the steps to follow to achieve that.

The general secretary said that the meeting urged the grower members to be transparent in their transactions with arecanut traders, and asked them not to avoid tax at any cost.