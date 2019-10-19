Quarrel between siblings leads to murder

A fight between two brothers reportedly over share in a family property led to a murder at Kasaba Bengre in Panambur police station limits late on Thursday night.

According to the police, the accused Abdul Rehman had heated exchanges with his brother Mustafa over division of their family property. Rehman had reportedly harassed his mother and younger sister too on this issue.

On Thursday night, Rehman had a heated exchange with his brother. Their mother and brother-in-law tried to intervene. In a fit of rage, Rehman reportedly stabbed Mustafa and left the place. Family members then shifted Mustafa to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Friday.

The police registered a case of murder and arrested Rehman.