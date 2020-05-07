Quarantine must for those coming from other States

A meeting on precautionary measures against COVID-19 in Udupi district here on Thursday decided that those from other States desirous of coming to Udupi should apply on the Sevasindhu website and obtain passes and travel in private vehicles. The meeting of legislators of the district chaired by Shobha Karandlaje, MP, at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here, also decided that those who entered Udupi district after getting passes would be divided taluk-wise at the check-posts on the borders of the district. Then these persons would be handed over to the officers of the respective taluk headquarters so that they could be put under compulsory quarantine in places marked by the administration. Many from the district were working as employees in Mumbai and other States, and were desirous of returning. Those interested in coming to Udupi should register on the website: https://sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in/Sevasi- ndhu/English.