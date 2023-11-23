Quadruple murder: Chowgale knew Aynaz for about eight months, says Udupi SP

November 23, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

Udupi Superintendent of Police K. Arun on Thursday claimed a feeling of possessiveness led Praveen Arun Chowgale to murder his 21-year-old colleague Aynaz and her three family members at Nejaru, near Malpe, in Udupi district, on November 12

Briefing reporters in Udupi about the investigation so far, Mr. Arun said Chowgale, a cabin crew member of Air India Express, came in contact with Aynaz about eight months ago as they worked together in Mangaluru.

The two have been part of the cabin crew in about 10 flights to different countries.

Chowgale had helped Aynaz in finding a rented accommodation in Mangaluru. He had given his scooter for Aynaz for her use.

One month before the day of the murder, Aynaz had stopped interacting with Chowgale. “Possessiveness and an intent to keep Aynaz under his control led Chowgale to murder Aynaz,” the SP said.

On November 12 morning, Chowgale left his house in Bejai with a kitchen knife in his car. He stopped his car a few metres before the Hejamady toll booth. He took a bus, a motorcycle, and an autorickshaw to reach the house of Aynaz.

He first murdered Aynaz and then hacked to death Aynaz’s mother Haseena, 40, and her siblings Afnan, 23 and Asim, 12, who came to rescue Aynaz.

Aynaz’s grandmother Hajira survived with grievous injuries, Mr. Arun said.

After the murder, Chowgale took different modes of transport to return to his house. Midway Chowgale burnt his blood-stained clothes near a temple in Mulky. He cleaned the knife and kept it back in the kitchen. He visited nearby hospital for treatment of injury on his hand.

Investigation revealed that Chowgale alone had murdered the four persons. Chowgale was hiding in his relative’s place in Belagavi district and all the relatives have been questioned, Mr. Arun said.

Forensic reports are now being awaited to know whether Chowgale committed the murder under the influence of drugs. The police have not found anything showing Chowgale’s alleged involvement in illegal activities at the airport.

To know more about the financial transactions of Haseena, the mobile phones of victims have been sent to forensic examination.

The police have toiled hard and investigated all angles to the murder. They have recovered most of the vital materials related to the murder. Any additional material will be recovered shortly and chargesheet will be filed within 80 days.

Mr. Arun said he has recommended to the head office to award ₹1.5 lakh to the 50 police personnel involved in the investigation.