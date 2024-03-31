GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Quadruple murder accused bail rejected for the second time in Udupi

March 31, 2024 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The II Additional District and Sessions Judge, Udupi, Dinesh Hegde, rejected for the second time the regular bail application filed by 40-year-old Pravin Arun Chougule, who is accused of murdering four persons of a family at Nejar in Malpe police station limits in 2023.

The judge on Saturday rejected the bail application filed under Section 439 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Chougule, the former cabin crew executive of Air India Express, who is accused of murdering his colleague 21-year-old Ainaz, her mother 46-year-old Haseena, her sister Afnan, 23, and her brother Aseem, 12, and attempting to murder Ainaz’s grandmother Hajeera, in the latter’s house on November 12, 2023.

In the detailed order, the judge said there was prima facie case against Chougule. While reiterating that Chougule was accused of a gruesome act, the judge made note of the DNA report about Chougule’s hair found on the body of a deceased person. The judge has also taken notice of another report stating about the bloodstains of a deceased found on the clothes of Chougule.

The judge also made note of Chougule’s act of burning his bloodstained clothes near Shambhavi Bridge, soon after the incident.

Special Public Prosecutor Shivaprasad Alva produced additional chargesheet, which contained reports of Forensic Science Laboratory, DNA test and other statements of experts.

The judge posted the case to April 5 for pre-trial conference wherein there will be discussion about the conduct of the trial. The judge has asked investigating officer/ Circle Inspector, Malpe, to attend the pre-trial conference.

The judge rejected Chougale’s earlier bail application on December 30,2023.

