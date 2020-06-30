QR code-based biometric ID cards for coastal fishermen

Minister for Ports and Fisheries Kota Srinivas Poojari on Tuesday said that the department has decided to issue QR code-based biometric identity cards to fishermen, and a circular will soon be issued on this.

Speaking after inaugurating a workshop on coastal fishing here, Mr. Poojari said that the new cards would have enhanced safety features and be beneficial to fishermen.

The card would enable the authorities concerned to ensure fishermen safety as all their information would be available in it. The card would be made available through the Seva Sindhu portal via the respective district administration or through the Fisheries Department itself, he said.

Those who participated in the workshop urged the government to extend all benefits available to Kisan card-holder farmers to fishermen too as fishing is also a part of agricultural activities. Mr. Poojari said that the issue would be discussed at a high-level government meeting.

The department is keen on recommending to the government to reserve 20 % jobs in the Coastal Police Department to fishermen that would be beneficial both to the department as well as fishermen.

Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel said that the programme should come out with adequate plans for the benefit of the fishing sector which plays a vital role in improving the national economy. He regretted commercialisation of coastal fishing.

Joint Director of the department Brahmachari told the workshop that the State’s coast has 4,585 mechanised fishing vessels, 9,362 motorised boats, 9,097 traditional boats, eight fishing harbours, 26 fish landing points, 128 fishing cooperative societies, two fish sales boards and one fishing development corporation.

Zilla Panchayat president Meenakshi Shanthigod, Karwar MLA Rupali Naik, Kaup MLA Lalaji Mendon, Mangaluru South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath, Fisheries Director Ramakrishna, Coastal Security Police Superintendent of Police Chethan and others were present.