PWD told to restore Indrali railway overbridge in a month

Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao chairing a Road Safety Committee meeting at the district office complex at Rajatadri in Manipal on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao on Wednesday asked the National Highways division of State Public Works Department to undertake repair work on the battered railway overbridge at Indrali on National Highway 169A in a month from October 1.

They should complete the work on one carriageway and open it for traffic and take up work on the other carriageway thereafter. The departments concerned, including the police, the City Municipal Council, and others should extend necessary support, the Deputy Commissioner said.

While road users in general were aghast at the status of Indrali overbridge, social activist Nityananda Volakadu had staged a protest demonstration by conducting a rolling-over service (Urulu Seve) on the battered stretch on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Presiding over a Road Safety Committee meeting at the district office at Rajatadri in Manipal, Mr. Rao directed the officials concerned to address basic road safety issues to facilitate smooth vehicular movement.

At the same time, people too should follow road safety rules while using roads thereby reducing their contribution to accidents.

Mr. Rao said that the administration has identified more than 30 black spots where accidents occur frequently and brought them to the notice of the agencies concerned, including the National Highways Authority of India and PWD. The agencies should immediately address the lacunae on priority and execute permanent solutions in the coming days. They should submit action taken reports within a week.

Superintendent of Police Akshay M. Hakay brought to the notice of the meeting instances where the agencies concerned did not address road safety issues despite they having been brought to their notice. The agencies did not execute safety works, he said. The Superintendent of Police warned that if NHAI and PWD continue their lackadaisical attitude, the police would have to book cases against them in the event of accidents occurring at such spots.

Mr. Hakay said that the department has collected ₹1.96 crore penalty by booking 42,944 cases under the Indian Motor Vehicle Act and Rules since January this year. He urged vehicle users to compulsorily use helmets while riding two-wheelers and wear seat belts while traevlling in four-wheelers.

PWD Assistant Executive Engineer Ravi Kumar, Regional Transport Officer Ravishankar and others were present.