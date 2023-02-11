ADVERTISEMENT

PWD junior engineer acquitted in disproportionate assets case in Mangaluru

February 11, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The third Additional Dakshina Kannada District and Sessions Judge, Basappa Balappa Jakati, on Friday acquitted Public Works Department junior engineer Arun Prakash D’Souza in a disproportionate assets case.

The Lokayukta police registered a complaint against D’Souza and carried out search at his office in Bantwal and also at his residence on December 19, 2014. After finding assets worth ₹69.48 lakh, the Lokayukta police filed chargesheet accusing him of possessing assets that are 71.58 % more to his known sources of income. He was charged for the offence punishable under Section 13 (1) of Prevention of Corruption Act.

Acquitting Mr. D’Souza, the Judge Mr. Jakati in his order dated February 10, said gold articles and documents seized by the Lokayukta police should be released to the accused six months from the date of judgment if the appeal is not filed.

Advocate Dinesh Hegde Ullepady represented Mr. D’Souza before the court.

