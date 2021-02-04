Pvt. nursing college closed down as 49 students test positive for COVID-19

A private nursing college in Ullal has been closed down for a fortnight from Wednesday after 49 of its students, all from Kerala, tested positive for COVID-19.

According to COVID-19 district nodal officer H. Ashok, five B.Sc Nursing students of the college, which started regular classes a few days ago, tested positive for COVID-19 on January 29.

Immediately, a team of personnel from the Health Department went to the college and collected throat and nasal swabs of 104 students, teachers and other staff members of the college.

Of these, 49 students tested positive for COVID-19. While five students are symptomatic, the remaining aere asymptomatic, he said. The girls stayed in the college hostel on the campus, while boys stayed in a private building nearby.

Steps are taken to close down the institution and quarantine the 49 students on the college premises. While students who are symptomatic will be under isolation for a period of 17 days, the remaining will be checked after a week. The institution has been declared as a containment zone, he said.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said that all institutions have been directed to admit students from Kerala only after they produced COVID-19 negative certificate following an RT-PCR test.

“In this college, our team found that only some students had undergone the RT-PCR test while the rest had undergone Rapid Antigen Test. The college has failed to comply with the guidelines,” he said.

The college has also been found not complying with social distancing norms and other COVID-19 appropriate behaviour on the campus. A notice will be issued to the college shortly and action will be taken if the management is found to be at fault, he said.