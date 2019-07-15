‘Puzzling how those who keep houses clean care little about surroundings’

It is puzzling how people who keep their houses clean care little about their surroundings, said Reshma Mallya, General Manager, CAMPCO, on Sunday.

She was speaking after launching THE Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mission’s 32nd shramdan of the fifth phase Swachhata Abhiyan at Mission Street and Nellikai Road.

Ms. Mallya said people are getting aware of the issue because of campaigns.

Abhiyan convener Swami Ekagamyananda divided volunteers into four teams with the first team, led by Madhuchandra Adyanthaya, cleaning Mission Street. Sandeep Kodikal and Yogish Kayarthadka, leading another team, cleaned Nellikai Road.

The third team, led by Aniruddh Nayak and Avinash Anchan, cleaned the junction of Mission Street and Nellikai Road. Saritha Shetty, Shreeja Srikanth and Vidhatri, students of Sharada Vidyalaya, visited houses and shops urging people to keep the area clean and distributed handbills.

Volunteers also placed pots with flowering plants to dissuade people from further littering the area.

Last month, the mission had initiated a campaign, ‘use dustbins and keep your city clean’.

Under this initiative, streetvendors and shops were given plastic dustbins to be used and they were asked to urge their customers in using these bins.

Till date about 300 such dustbins were distributed at State Bank, Baikampady, Bejai, Hampankatta, Bokkapatna, Kulashekara, Nandigudda, Bundar, Urwa Stores, Ashok Nagar, Kavoor, and other areas.