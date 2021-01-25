Puttur student awarded PM Bal Puraskar

A first year PU student, Rakesh Krishna K., is among the 32 children awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar this year.
Rakesh Krishna from Bannur in Puttur taluk and 10-year-old Veer Kashyap from Bengaluru are among the nine children to receive the award under the Innovation category. Seven children are receiving the award under the Art and Culture category, five for Scholastic Achievements, seven under the Sports category, three under the Bravery category and one in the Social Field category.
Rakesh Krishna, who studied at Vivekananda English Medium School, Puttur, has focused on the agriculture sector and come out with many prototypes.
One among these is the “Novel seeder for systematic cultivation”, which he presented at the Jignyasa 2018 competition organised by Agastya International Foundation in Bengaluru. Rakesh Krishna did not want to speak more about his work till Monday.
He will be among the award winners with whom Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a virtual interaction through video conferencing at around noon on Monday.
