Puttur resident loses gold ornaments worth 1.6 lakh

January 20, 2024 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - MANGALURU

Two women made away with 23 grams of gold ornaments worth ₹1.6 lakh of a man from Puttur in a KSRTC bus on Friday.

In the complaint to the Puttur Town police, 52-year-old Jayaram Bhat, a resident of Puttur Kasba village, said he purchased gold ornaments in Mangaluru and boarded the KSRTC bus bound to Puttur from the Mangaluru KSRTC bus stand.

As the bus reached Bunts Hostel, a woman seated next to him diverted his attention by dropping some currency notes.

The woman, who was carrying a child, leaned towards Mr. Bhat on the pretext of losing balance and took hold of the bag containing the jewellery and handed it to another woman. The two women got off the bus at the Ambedkar Circle.

Mr. Bhat reached his house in Puttur and then noticed about the theft.

The police registered Mr. Bhat’s complaint for the offence punishable under Section 379 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). A search was on for the accused, the police said.

Theft at garage

Unidentified persons escaped with cash and other articles, worth ₹69,000, from a garage in Irde junction, near Puttur, recently.

The police said garage owner Prasad received a call about the theft and rushed to his unit.

The accused had broken the lock of the garage to commit the crime.

The Puttur Rural police registered Mr. Prasad’s complaint for offences under Sections 457 and 380 of IPC. Search is on for the thieves, the police said.