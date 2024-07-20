ADVERTISEMENT

Puttur resident loses ₹22.35 lakh after joining Whatsapp group for online trading

Published - July 20, 2024 02:23 pm IST - MANGALURU

Initially, he received a return of ₹21,000. This motivated him to invest more money

The Hindu Bureau

The complainant claims to have clicked a link mentioned in an advertisement on Facebook about trading to join Accel Student Group C851 Whatsapp group.  | Photo Credit: Illustration by Satheesh Vellinezhi

A 46-year-old resident of Puttur, in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, lost ₹22.35 lakh in an online trading fraud.

In his complaint to Dakshina Kannada Cyber Economic and Narcotic Crime Station, the victim claimed to have clicked a link mentioned in an advertisement on Facebook about trading to join Accel Student Group C851 Whatsapp group. Based on trading information posted in the group, he downloaded ACVVL Online app. He then started sending money from his account, and also his wife’s account, at regular intervals to investment in trading.

Initially, he received a return of ₹21,000. This motivated him to invest more money. But later, he failed to get any return on his investment.

The victim then filed a cheating complaint, which was registered for offences punishable under Sections 66 (C) and 66 (D) of the Information Technology Act.

