Puttur police arrest man on charge of defrauding CAMPCO

The Puttur Town Police on Wednesday arrested one Vincy Pinto on the charge of defrauding CAMPCO Ltd. to a tune of over ₹9 crore along with another person, Jeevan Lobo, through forgery and using false property marks while supplying cocoa beans.

CAMPCO chocolate factory’s Deputy General Manager Francis D’Souza had on June 20 complained to Puttur Town Police that Jeevan, 36, of M/s Cospack Asia International, located at Shambur in Bantwal taluk, was given orders to supply cocoa beans to CAMPCO through imports in 2016. Jeevan was a resident of Delma Residency, KMF Road, Kulashekara in Mangaluru.

Since then Jeevan used to supply cocoa beans to CAMPCO in partnership with Vincy, an NRI in Dubai. However, in 2019, CAMPCO found that Jeevan had supplied cocoa beans procured from Africa after processing them in Thailand and claiming them to be grown in Thailand, the complaint said. In the process, the accused did not pay the customs duties and other taxes properly and forged several documents with an intention of cheating CAMPCO.

Through all these, CAMPCO suffered a loss of ₹9,71,50,113, the complainant said.

Police said the immigration personnel at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, took Vincy into custody on Tuesday on the basis of the lookout notice issued by the Puttur Town Police. He was brought to Puttur on Wednesday and would be produced before the jurisdictional court, police said. Meanwhile, Jeevan continues to be at large, said Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane.

According to information available on the web, Cospack is a company located in Bangkok, Thailand, engaged in the trade of aluminum and metals. Lobo is shown as its business development manager.