Puttur bypass temporarily closed for vehicles from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Updated - August 03, 2024 05:18 pm IST

Published - August 03, 2024 05:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

This order was issued in view of the possibility of further landslips at Bappalige on the bypass road

The Hindu Bureau

Mud being removed following a landslip on the Mangaluru-Madikeri-Mysuru national highway at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district of coastal Karnataka, on August 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Assistant Commissioner of Puttur sub-division has temporarily banned movement of vehicles on Puttur bypass road, on the Mangaluru-Madikeri-Mysuru NH 275, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Assistant Commissioner Jubin Mohapatra said that traffic will be diverted via Puttur town from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Movement of vehicles on the bypass has been banned at night as a precautionary measure as rains have not stopped. This order was issued in view of the possibility of further landslips at Bappalige on the bypass road.

Traffic on the bypass road came to a halt on August 2 following a landslip at Bappalige. Vehicles were allowed later after clearing the landslip.

Karnataka has been receiving heavy rains in the past few days, leading to reservoirs overflowing, floods and landslips in many places. Rivers in Dakshina Kannada district are overflowing following heavy rains.

