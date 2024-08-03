GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Puttur bypass temporarily closed for vehicles from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

This order was issued in view of the possibility of further landslips at Bappalige on the bypass road

Updated - August 03, 2024 05:18 pm IST

Published - August 03, 2024 05:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mud being removed following a landslip on the Mangaluru-Madikeri-Mysuru national highway at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district of coastal Karnataka, on August 3, 2024.

Mud being removed following a landslip on the Mangaluru-Madikeri-Mysuru national highway at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district of coastal Karnataka, on August 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Assistant Commissioner of Puttur sub-division has temporarily banned movement of vehicles on Puttur bypass road, on the Mangaluru-Madikeri-Mysuru NH 275, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Assistant Commissioner Jubin Mohapatra said that traffic will be diverted via Puttur town from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Movement of vehicles on the bypass has been banned at night as a precautionary measure as rains have not stopped. This order was issued in view of the possibility of further landslips at Bappalige on the bypass road.

Traffic on the bypass road came to a halt on August 2 following a landslip at Bappalige. Vehicles were allowed later after clearing the landslip.

Karnataka has been receiving heavy rains in the past few days, leading to reservoirs overflowing, floods and landslips in many places. Rivers in Dakshina Kannada district are overflowing following heavy rains.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / Mysore / economy, business and finance / road transport / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.