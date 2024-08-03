The Assistant Commissioner of Puttur sub-division has temporarily banned movement of vehicles on Puttur bypass road, on the Mangaluru-Madikeri-Mysuru NH 275, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Assistant Commissioner Jubin Mohapatra said that traffic will be diverted via Puttur town from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Movement of vehicles on the bypass has been banned at night as a precautionary measure as rains have not stopped. This order was issued in view of the possibility of further landslips at Bappalige on the bypass road.

Traffic on the bypass road came to a halt on August 2 following a landslip at Bappalige. Vehicles were allowed later after clearing the landslip.

Karnataka has been receiving heavy rains in the past few days, leading to reservoirs overflowing, floods and landslips in many places. Rivers in Dakshina Kannada district are overflowing following heavy rains.