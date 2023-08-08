HamberMenu
Puttur businessman in his bid to purchase a lorry loses over ₹5 lakh

August 08, 2023 01:19 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A businessman from Puttur has lost over ₹5 lakh in his attempt to purchase a lorry, the information of which was posted on an online portal.

In a complaint to the Cyber Economic and Narcotic Crime Station on August 3, Imran Khan, owner of New Nandini Lime firm of Puttur, said he received a link on his mobile phone. On pressing the link, he was included in the “Shree Dev Truck Sell” WhatsApp group, which had information of lorries on sale.

When Mr. Khan sought information about a lorry, the WhatsApp group admin asked the former to pay ₹21,240 for the information.

Following transfer of the amount on January 24, the admin asked Mr. Khan to see the vehicle in Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh.

On seeing the lorry at the terminal in Rajahmundry, Mr. Khan agreed to buy the lorry at ₹10.25 lakh. The group admin asked him to transfer ₹5 lakh online for documentation of the vehicle.

Mr. Khan transferred ₹2 lakh and ₹3 lakh on January 27 from his HDFC account to the Kotak Mahindra account of the group admin. When Mr. Khan asked for the lorry, the latter asked him to call after two days.

When he called two days later, the group admin gave other reasons for the delay in delivering the lorry to Mr. Khan.

Mr. Khan has accused the group admin of failing to return ₹5.21 lakh and thus cheating him.

The CEN police registered Mr. Khan’s complaint under Section 66(D) of Information Technology Act and under Section 420 of Indian Penal Code.

