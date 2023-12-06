Puttige Mutt performs Dhanya Muhurta ahead of Paryaya in January

December 06, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dhanya Muhurta, the fourth and the last ritual ahead of the biennial Paryaya of Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt to be undertaken by Puttige Mutt seer Sugunendra Tirtha Swami, was performed on the mutt premises on Wednesday.

The seer would ascend the Sarvajna Peetha on January 18, 2024, to perform puja to Lord Krishna for the next two years. Muhurtas of bale (plantain), akki (rice), and kattige (firewood) for the ensuing Paryaya have been performed so far. The seer would formally enter the town (Pura Pravesha) after undertaking extensive tour seeking devotees’ cooperation for the Paryaya on January 8.

Before the Dhanya (grains) Muhurta, devotees and priests performed pujas to Puttige Mutt’s presiding deity Vittala, followed by pujas to Chandramouleshwara, Ananteshwara, Sri Krishna, Mukhyaprana, Garuda, Madhwa, Sarvajna Peetha, dining hall’s Prana Devaru, Subrahmanya, Navagraha, Vrindavana, and Go Shale.

After returning to Puttige Mutt, Dhanya Mudi was taken as headload while Kiru Mudi was taken on a palanquin to the Badagu Malige of the Krishna Mutt where puja was performed to the Dhanya Mudis. Representatives of different mutts were felicitated on the occasion.

Dhanya Muhurta symbolises storing grains and pulses to feed the devotees during the two years of the paryaya.

Invitation released

Sri Sugunendra Tirtha later released the invitation card for the Paryaya celebrations and said this time’s Paryaya would be “Vishwa Geeta Paryaya.” Invitations would be sent to at least one lakh devotees, he said.

Everyone performing puja to the almighty was bound to get good results, the seer said. Along with human effort, the almighty’s blessings too were required for success, the seer said adding that praying for the welfare of the world was greater than praying for the individual welfare.

Home stay for devotees

Paryaya Swagata Samiti working president K. Raghupathi Bhat said the samiti would request residents within a 10-km radius of the mutt to host devotees attending the paryaya celebrations. They may register names with the samiti, he said.

Since the Deputy Commissioner was the administrator of the City Municipal Council, the officer performs the Poura Sanmana to the seer in-waiting before he ascends the Sarvajna Peetha.

Dharmasthala Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade, samiti president H.S. Ballal, municipal Commissioner Rayappa, and others were present.

