Putthige Mutt performs ‘Baale Muhurtha’ as prelude to 2024 paryaya

December 02, 2022 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

Putthige Mutt in Udupi performed Baale Muhurtha, a prelude to paryaya mahothsava scheduled in January 2024, on Friday, as it will be the next paryaya Mutt.

The seer of the Mutt Sugunendra Tirtha will ascend the ‘paryaya peetha’ for the fourth time in January 2024. Earlier, he had conducted his paryaya during 1976-1978, 1992-1994 and 2008-2010.

Elaborate rituals were conducted on Friday as part of Baale Muhurtha. After offering prayers at Putthige Mutt, a group of devotees, scholars, and priests led by Kenja Sridhar Tantri offered prayers at Chandramouleshwara Temple, Anantheshwara Temple and Sri Krishna Mutt. They later carried the plantain, tulsi, and sugarcane saplings in a procession on the Car Street. The saplings were planted amid the chanting of mantras in the backyard of Putthige Mutt later. Plantain saplings were planted to ensure plentiful supply of plantain leaves, which are used for “Anna Dana” (mass feeding) at the Sri Krishna Mutt.

Speaking on the occasion, the seer said that he will focus on religious activities in India and abroad in the days to come. Putthige Mutt has 10 branches in the United States, two branches in Australia, one each in Canada and England.

As his paryaya will begin from January 18, 2024, the seer’s focus will also be on spreading the knowledge of Bhagavad Geetha, readying a golden chariot (Partha Sarathi Ratha), and constructing a guest house with 100 rooms in Udupi among other projects.

The next prelude to Paryaya Mahothsava which will be Akki Muhurtha will be held on May 25, 2023 and the ‘Pura Pravesha’ will be held on January 3, 2024 after returning from his pilgrimage, the seer said.

President of Udupi City Municipality Sumithra R. Nayak, Udupi district Congress Ashok Kumar Kodavoor, BJP leaders Uday Kumar Shetty, Mattar Rathnakar Hegde, JD(S) district president Yogish Shetty were present.