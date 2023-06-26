Putthige Mutt in Udupi performs Kattige Muhurtha ahead of next year’s ‘paryaya’

June 26, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Putthige Mutt in Udupi performed Kattige Muhurta, the third of the four preliminaries scheduled ahead of next year’s ‘paryaya’, on Monday.

The biennial paryaya marks the transfer of responsibilities of managing the mutt-cum-temple, and exclusive right to worship lord Krishna, from one mutt to another, among the ashta (eight) mutts in Udupi. The next ‘paryaya’ is scheduled on January 18, 2024.

Storing of firewood in the form and style of a chariot commences with this ritual to undertake mass feeding activities during the two years of ‘paryaya’ of the respective mutt. The firewood chariot is erected on the north-eastern side of the Madhwa Sarovara.

It is said that people had no jobs during the rainy season in the olden times. Hence the process of storing firewood for ‘paryaya’ used to start during the rainy season to provide employment to people and one seru (a unit) of rice was given as remuneration for one bunch of firewood.

On Monday, special pujas were performed to the presiding deities of Puttige Mutt ahead of Kattige Muhurtha. Thereafter, people carrying firewood on their head had darshan of Sri Chandramouleeshwara and Sri Anantheshwara before arriving at the Kashta Muhurta site. Pujas were performed to the piled firewood there.

Vidwan Herga Vedavyas Bhat and Raghavendra Kodancha led the religious rituals on the occasion. On this occasion, jackfruit saplings were distributed to the guests.

The first preliminary, the ‘Baale Muhurtha’ was performed on December 2, 2022. It marked the planting of plantain saplings in the backyard of Putthige mutt to ensure plentiful supply of plantain leaves, which are used for anna dana (mass feeding) at the Sri Krishna mutt.

The second preliminary Akki Muhurtha which marks the collection of rice from devotees for mass feeding at the 800-year-old Sri Krishna mutt-cum-temple established by Sri Madhwacharya, propounder of the Dwaita philosophy, was held on May 25, 2023.

The Bhatta Muhurtha is pending to be performed.

Putthige mutt seer Sugunendra Tirtha will ascend the paryaya peetha, or the Sarvajna peetha, for the fourth time, on January 18, 2024. His earlier tenures were from 1976-78, 1992-94 and 2008-10.

According to the seer, his focus will be on spreading the knowledge of Bhagavad Gita, readying a golden chariot (Parthasarathi Ratha), and constructing a guest house with 100 rooms in Udupi.