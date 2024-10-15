Puthige Mutt to host 51st session of All-India Oriental Conference from October 24

The Bharatiya Vidvat Parishat will hold the 51st session of the All-India Oriental Conference (AIOC) in collaboration with Paryaya Sri Puthige Mutt and Central Sanskrit University from October 24 to 26 at the Sri Krishna Mutt complex and ashta mutts in Udupi.

Puttige Mutt seer Sugunendra Tirtha Swami told reporters at Udupi on Monday that the event that had its beginning in 1919, will will bring together scholars from across India to engage in discussions spanning over 20 themes, such as vedic studies, philosophy, linguistics, yoga and ayurveda, Indian knowledge systems, and more.

A special theme on the Bhagawad Gita studies is included to discuss its relevance and importance in modern society, the seer said.

The biennial conference is being held in south India for the first time, he added.

Udupi Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami, Vyasaraja Mutt seer Vidyashreesha Tirtha Swami, Mantralaya Raghavendra Swamy Mutt seer Subudhendra Tirtha Swami, Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balakrishna from Patanjali Yogashrama and others will attend the conference.

Sri Sugunendra said over 1,000 research scholars from across India are expected to attend and present their papers on topics such as lingustics, philosophy and darshanas, manuscriptology, and more during the conference. During the Sanskrit Kavi Gosthi Vadirajayuvakavigosthi, people wlill present their original Sanskrit poems.

As a part of Pandita Parishad Vidyamanyayuvapanditaparisad for scholars and an exclusive session for women titled Kalyaniyuvapanditaparisad is organised.

There will be special sessions on Vakyartha Sabha, Kavi Goshti, and Pandit Parishat. The Abhinava Dance Company will present its production Tat-Bharatam, celebrating India’s cultural heritage on October 24 from 6.30 p.m. at the Rajangana.

For information and registration details, visit: https://aioc.bvparishat.in/

