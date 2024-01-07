ADVERTISEMENT

Puthige Mutt seers accorded civic reception

January 07, 2024 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - MANGALURU

The two seers were taken in a procession on a motorised chariot and it was led by musical instrument players

The Hindu Bureau

Sugunendra Tirtha Swami of Puttige Mutt and junior seer Sushreendra Thirtha being felicitated by Mayor of Mangaluru Sudhir Shetty Kannur along with other guests during the civic reception of Puthige seer, in Mangaluru on Sunday, January 7. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Puthige Mutt senior seer Sugunendra Tirtha, whose two-year long ‘Paryaya’ of Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt starts on January 18, and Puthige Mutt’s junior seer Sushreendra Tirtha, were accorded civic reception at the Ramakrishna Mandira in Mangaluru on Sunday, January 7.

The two seers were taken in a procession on a motorised chariot and it was led by musical instrument players. They were followed by a group of students who danced to music. A good number of devotees also marched. The procession started from Sharavu Mahaganapati temple. It went past Venkataramana temple, and a few Acharya Mutts, before culminating at the mandira (temple).

Speaking on the occasion, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad Dakshina Pranta Executive president M.B. Puranik said this fourth ‘Paryaya’ of Sugunendra Thirtha for two years will be ‘Nityotsava’ in Sri Krishna Mutt and also in Udupi. There will be significant progress in the region during the present paryaya, he said..

Sugunendra Tirtha Swami of Puttige Mutt and junior seer Sushreendra Thirtha being taken in a colorful procession from Sharavu Maha Ganapathi temple to Balam Bhat Hall as part of the civic reception. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Dakshina Pranta Sahakaryavaha P.S. Prakash said that the seer has worked tirelessly to preserve Hindu culture and traditions across the globe. During the present paryaya, the seer will bring all communities together and bring back the glory of Udupi as a temple town of communal harmony.

D. Vedavyas Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA, said the Hindu community will become stronger under the guidance of the seer.

Y. Bharath Shetty, Mangaluru City North MLA, Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur, and Pratap Simha Nayak, MLC, also spoke.

Acknowledging the reception, the seer said through the Bhagawad Gita, Lord Krishna has all the solutions to mental and other problems faced by people. If people live their lives as per the tenets in the Gita, then he/she will be leading an ideal and fruitful life. Hence, his present paryaya will be Vishwa Gita Paryaya where efforts will be made to instil Bhagawad Gita in every household, the seer said.

