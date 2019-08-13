‘Put in place proper healthcare facilities in affected region’

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday asked District Health and Family Welfare Officer M. Ramakrishna Rao to ensure that proper healthcare facilities are in place in all the government hospitals located in the areas affected by floods in Dakshina Kannada.

When a legislator pointed out to health problems of people following the receding water levels in rivers in the region, Mr. Yediyurappa asked Dr. Rao to speak to private colleges in the district and arrange for services of at least three doctors in each one of government hospitals. “Three doctors should be available for 24 hours,” he said. Mr. Yediyurappa said that the district administration should ensure people get proper drinking water. He asked all district officials not to take leave in this emergency situation and work tirelessly to provide relief to the affected people.

Manglauru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath said that as in the case of journalist Nagesh Padu, the State government should pay compensation to all five persons who are suspected to have died following dengue-viral infection in the district.