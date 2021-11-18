Pustakada Goodu launched at Kombaru bus stand

Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat CEO Kumara on Thursday launched Pustakada Goodu, at the Kombaru bus stand in Kadaba taluk.

Sponsored by Kombaru Gram Panchayat, the Pustakada Goodu contains newspapers, magazines, and other relevant books for the travelling public. Those waiting to board buses may take out the publications, read them till their buses arrive, and keep them back in the same place tidily.

Kadaba taluk panchayat executive officer Naveen Bhandary, Dakshina Kannada District Working Journalists’ Association president Srinivas Nayak Indaje and others were present.

Earlier, Mr. Kumara distributed notebooks sponsored by KIOCL to students of four government schools in Siribagilu and Kombaru villages in Kombaru.

The Dakshina Kannada District Working Journalists’ Association and the Kadaba Taluk Journalists’ Association jointly organised the programme wherein the company sponsored notebooks as its CSR initiative.

Praising the associations, Mr. Kumara said journalists in the district have been rendering many social services and distribution of notebooks was one among them.

The associations’ village stay initiative has helped focus on problems faced in such villages and find solutions to them, he said adding Kombaru village was one such village where the village stay was organised recently.

KIOCL General Manager (HR) Ramakrishna, Senior Manager Murugesh, district information and public relations officer H.G. Raviraj, district association president Srinivas Nayak Indaje, and others were present.