Pustaka Goodu, Uttejana projects bring Dakshina Kannada ZP national award

Two innovative projects, among other initiatives, of the Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat have drawn the attention of the Union Ministry of Panchayat Raj which has selected the panchayat for the national-level Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar 2022.

The Union Government selects only one ZP from a State for this award. Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat has made it to the top spot from the State. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present the award to the panchayat in the virtual mode on the Panchayat Raj Day on April 24.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the panchayat Kumara, who is the brain behind the two innovative projects, Pustaka Goodu and Uttejana, told The Hindu that Pustaka Goodu is a book nest opened in public places. An unique feature of these nests is that they remain open round the clock. And, books are kept in the open without any locking system and people can read them free at any time of the day. These nests have general and academic books, novels, magazines and the like. Launched in May 2021 with 17 units, the panchayat has now opened 250 nests across the district in rural areas. Of these, four nests are in parks, two in public offices and the remaining are in bus stations/stops.

“The purpose of opening these nests is to create a platform for rural people to use their leisure time reading books instead of spending it on mobile phones,” Mr. Kumara said. Of the books, 90% are old ones, either donated by people or collected by the panchayat, and the remaining have been purchased anew, he said.

The panchayat is not worried if the books are stolen or taken away. “Let them do so. It can only be used for reading. One cannot earn much money by selling them,” Mr. Kumara said. “The cost of creating a nest has not been more than ₹40,000,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Uttejana project was launched to offer free bridge courses through the virtual mode for Class X and second year pre-university students accommodated in government hostels in rural areas across the district.

Launched in June 2021, about 1,500 students from economically weaker sections of society are now getting benefited from this. Teachers from reputed private education institutes in the district teach commerce and science subjects to the students. “It is to motivate rural students in their studies,” the CEO said.

If one college taught Mathematics, another college teaches only Physics and more colleges teach only Chemistry and the like. “With this, government school/college students will get an option of listening to teachers both in the government schools/colleges and in private educational institutions. As the teaching methodology of each teacher differs, the students will take the best from each teacher,” he said and added that all hostels have internet connectivity and LED television sets. It is not about teaching using mobile phones, Mr. Kumara said.

In addition, the panchayat has created over 260 nutrition (vegetable) gardens in government schools over the years. Of these, 68 gardens were created in the past one year. The vegetables grown are used in the mid-day meal scheme.