‘Pura Pravesha’ of Puttige Mutt seer in Udupi on January 8

January 06, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

The seer of Puttige Mutt, Sugunendra Tirtha, who will take over the next paryaya of Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt on January 18 will do his ‘pura pravesha’ (to Udupi) on Monday, according to H.S. Ballal, president of the Paryaya Reception Committee.

He told presspersons in Udupi on Saturday that the seer would be accorded a grand welcome on his entry to Udupi. Various organisations and bhajan troupes would take part in the procession which would be taken out from Jodukatte to Car Street on Monday during the ‘pura pravesha’ at 3.30 p.m., he said.

The seer will be accorded a public felicitation at Car Street at 7 p.m. Udupi district in-charge Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje, Pattadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala and Rajya Sabha member D. Veerendra Heggade and the former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily would attend the programme, he said.

Dr. Ballal, who is also the Pro-Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), said the “paryaya dharbar” would be held at Rajangana twice on January 18, once in the morning and again in the evening. Cultural programmes would begin from January 8 and would continue till January 24, he said.

The seer will ascend the ‘Sarvajna Peetha’ on January 18 for the fourth time. He had earlier ascended the peetha in 1972, 1992, and 2008.

The working president of the committee and former Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, and Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Prahlad Joshi had been invited for the event.

