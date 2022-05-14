Punjab police exhume body in Udupi

Special Correspondent May 14, 2022 17:43 IST

The body, buried about one-and-a-half-years ago at Beedinagudde cemetery in Udupi, was exhumed in connection with the investigation into a kidnap case registered in Punjab

The Punjab police exhumed a body, buried about one-and-a-half-years ago, at Beedinagudde cemetery in Udupi on Saturday, in connection with the investigation into a kidnap case registered in Punjab. A person, aged about 31, was found dead at Malpe in Udupi in December 2020 under suspicious circumstances. As there were no claimants to the body, the Malpe police buried it by registering it as a a case of unnatural death report (UDR). Meanwhile, the Punjab police came across a case, wherein the complainant stated that Tejinder Singh (aged 31) was kidnapped and his last location was found to be in Udupi. The Punjab police exhumed the body after securing permission from the jurisdictional Malpe police and the Udupi tahsildar, Archana Bhat. The police said that the samples will be sent for DNA testing to establish whether the kidnapped person was the same who died in Malpe.



