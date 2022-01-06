Punjab CM should resign, says Kateel

State BJP unit president and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said here on Thursday that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi should own moral responsibility over the lapse in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security on Wednesday and resign. If not, the Union Government should dismiss the Congress Government in Punjab, he added.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Kateel said that the Prime Minister had to cut short his visit to Ferozepur due to the “irresponsibility” of the Punjab Government led by the Congress.

The Punjab Government should have enabled zero traffic on the road travelled by Mr. Modi as he is the Prime Minister. Video clippings of the police having tea with the protestors on the road have gone viral. It reflected the status of security provided by the State Government to the Prime Minister. How can farmers protest on the road to be travelled by the Prime Minister? he asked and said that the protesters appeared to be Congress workers in the guise of farmers.

The incident reflected the mentality of the Congress, Mr. Kateel said and added that the Congress is apprehensive of the popularity and personality of Mr. Modi that it (the Congress) will become irrelevant and hence, it has attempted to take on him through back door tactics.

Mr. Kateel said that it was a pre-planned event by the Congress to scuttle the visit of the Prime Minister.

Earlier, the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had “murdered” democracy by imposing Emergency. Later, the Congress had removed some democratically elected governments and had tried to create unrest in the country, he added.