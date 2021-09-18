Pune-Ernakulam Weekly Special Express reintroduced

Frequency of another train between the two cities increased

The Railways has decided to reintroduce Pune-Ernakulam Weekly Special Express running via Belagavi and Madgaon, and increase the frequency of another Pune-Ernakulam Express Special running via Panvel and Madgaon from weekly to bi-weekly.

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. said the measures were taken in coordination with Central Railway, South Western Railway and Southern Railway. The trains would run as fully reserved services.

Train No. 01197 Pune - Ernakulam Weekly Express Special will leave Pune at 10.10 p.m. every Saturday (starting September 25) to reach Ernakulam at 3.20 a.m. the third day. Train No. 01198 Ernakulam - Pune Weekly Superfast Special will leave Ernakulam at 6.50 p.m. every Monday (starting September 27) to reach Pune at 11.35 p.m. the next day.

The services have commercial halts at Belagavi, Londa, Castle Rock, Karwar, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Honnavar, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi and Mangaluru Junction in Karnataka.

They would have one 2-tier AC, four 3-tier AC, 11 sleeper class, four second sitting and two luggage-cum-brake vans.

The frequency of Train Nos. 1150/1149 Pune - Ernakulam - Pune Weekly Superfast Special running via Panvel and Madgaon would be increased to bi-weekly.

Train No. 01150 Pune - Ernakulam Superfast Special would run every Sunday and Wednesday (starting September 29). Train No. 01149 Ernakulam - Pune Superfast Special would run every Tuesday and Friday (starting October 1).