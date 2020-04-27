Mangaluru

Pumpwell flyover develops cracks

Cracks that have appeared on Pumpwell Flyover in Mangaluru.

Cracks that have appeared on Pumpwell Flyover in Mangaluru.  

The new flyover at Pumpwell in the city has developed hairline cracks following the first showers in the city a day ago.

The cracks are visible just above the gutter. The flyover was thrown open to traffic about three months ago.

Hillock abutting Pumpwell flyover’s down ramp poses potential danger

The embankment has also washed away in some places. Officials had to use earthmovers to remove the mud and silt which washed away from the flyover to the service roads after the rain which lashed the city early on Saturday. The concessionnaire of the project, Navayuga Udupi Tollway Pvt. Ltd., has built the flyover.

The flyover is part of the 90-km-long Talapady-Kundapur four-lane project of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Shishu Mohan, project director, NHAI, Mangaluru, did not respond to phone calls and message on the safety aspect of the flyover.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 27, 2020 7:46:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/pumpwell-flyover-develops-cracks/article31441328.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY