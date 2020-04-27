Pumpwell flyover develops cracks

The new flyover at Pumpwell in the city has developed hairline cracks following the first showers in the city a day ago.

The cracks are visible just above the gutter. The flyover was thrown open to traffic about three months ago.

Hillock abutting Pumpwell flyover’s down ramp poses potential danger

The embankment has also washed away in some places. Officials had to use earthmovers to remove the mud and silt which washed away from the flyover to the service roads after the rain which lashed the city early on Saturday. The concessionnaire of the project, Navayuga Udupi Tollway Pvt. Ltd., has built the flyover.

The flyover is part of the 90-km-long Talapady-Kundapur four-lane project of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Shishu Mohan, project director, NHAI, Mangaluru, did not respond to phone calls and message on the safety aspect of the flyover.