PUCL-led panel seeks judicial probe into police firing

A fact-finding committee, led by the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), here on Thursday urged the State government to conduct a judicial inquiry into the violence and police firing in the city on December 19.

Addressing presspersons here after releasing its interim report on the violence, Y.S. Rajendra, State president of PUCL, said that police excess appears while handling the incident on that day.

It appeared that the police target a section of society, he alleged.

Mr. Rajendra said that there were several doubts over police firing and police barging into the Highland hospital in the city. Only the judicial inquiry can bring out the truth.

He said that the committee visited and spoke to the doctors and the injured at Government Wenlock, Highland, and Unity Hospitals.

Its members have also visited the places of violence. The final report will be released next week, he said.

Mr. Rajendra alleged that police have registered an FIR targeting a section of society and they are false. The government should withdraw them.

The PUCL demanded that Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha and Police Inspector Shantarama Kunder, who was seen allegedly making a controversial remark in a video which went viral, should be suspended for the police firing. The government should release the compensation of ₹10 lakh each to the families to two persons who died in police firing. The government should also bear the treatment cost of the injured, he added.