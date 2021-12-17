Public sector bank employees strike work

Hundreds of employees of national banks boycotted work and held demonstrations in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Thursday protesting the Centre’s proposed Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, that reportedly seeks to privatise national banks.

Being held under the banner of United Forum of Bank Unions as a part of its two-day continuous protest demonstration against the amendment, the first day of the protest went on smoothly. Banking services available across counters were affected during the day. The employees will continue to hold protest demonstrations on Friday too.

While employees assembled outside State Bank of India branch at Hampanakatte in Mangaluru, they held demonstration outside the Canara Bank’s Court Road branch in Udupi. The United Forum in a statement said the Union Government’s proposal in 2000 to sell 33% stakes in public sector banks did not materialise as the Government fell due to lack of majority. Subsequent Governments continued the efforts to privatise PSBs. The present Government’s 2021 budget proposal to privatise two PSBs and IDBI met with stiff opposition from the United Forum, it recalled.

The forum noted that in a developing country like India where banks deal with huge public savings and play a leading role to ensure broad-based economic development, PSBs with social orientation would be the most appropriate need. Therefore, the forum has been opposing successive governments move to privatise PSBs for the last 25 years, it said.