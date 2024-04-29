Public resort to snap protest against inconveniences caused by half-complete grade separator work at Santhekatte Junction

April 29, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

The public resorted to a snap protest against the reported inconveniences caused by the half-complete grade separator work at the busy Kallianapura-Santhekatte Junction on National Highway 66 near Udupi on Monday, April 29.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has opened one of the two underpass lanes of the NH for vehicular traffic recently with through vehicles on both directions of Udupi-Kundapura, utilising the underpass.

During the protest, public and students on Monday alleged that with no specific designated stops for service and express buses near the Junction, they were forced to walk long distances to board buses. As buses sometime stop near the underpass and sometime near the Junction, people were confused where to wait for buses, they said.

Opening one of the two underpass lanes to facilitate smooth movement of vehicles was causing more trouble than easing the woes at the Junction, they said. Students and the elderly were suffering the most because of the confusion.

Inordinate delay

People said their happiness over the sanctioning of the grade separator appeared short-lived as the work dragged on for many days. While the NHAI was advancing the reason for the presence of rocks and boulders for the delay, people wondered whether the agency required a year to remove the rocks and boulders. They also wanted the NHAI to repair the service roads to facilitate smooth movement of vehicles.

Arriving at the scene upon hearing the protest, Yashpal Suvarna, Udupi MLA, promised to speed up the work.

In January 2023

The NHAI had commenced the grade separator work in January 2023 with Hubballi-based M/s Trinity Construction getting the contract at an estimated cost of Rs. 24 crore. The Contractor was expected to complete the work within a year.

Landslips, presence of rocks and boulders and such others, have delayed completion of the work.