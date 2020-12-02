Public notification to reserve land for sea food park issued

MANGALURU

02 December 2020 03:26 IST

After the government’s move to set up a mega sea food park at Bannur near Puttur met with stiff opposition by people, the government has now issued a public notification inviting objections if any towards reserving land for the park at Niddodi near Moodbidri.

The office of the Revenue Inspector, Moodbidri, issued the notification on November 26.

It says that 50 acres of 88.73 acres of land under survey number 88/1 in Niddodi village have been proposed to be reserved for the ‘mega sea food park’. If anybody had their rights over the same land or had objections, they should be submitted to the Moodbidri Tahsildar with relevant documents within 15 days of the publication of the notification. Objections filed after the due date will not be considered. If there are no objections, the proposal will be taken forward.

Bannur Gram Panchayat in Puttur had on November 11 issued the public notification to divert 40 acres of land reserved for a government medical college for the proposed sea food park. But many people in the village had objected to the same and had demanded that the land not be diverted for the park and the government medical college should be set up there.

Dharna staged

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) had staged a dharna in Puttur over the move to divert the land. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyathi Parishad (ABVP) and former Puttur MLA T. Shankuntala Shetty had opposed the move too.

Sources said that Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation (KFDC) is not in favour of setting up the park in Bannur considering its distance from the coast and feasibility factors. The government is likely to drop the move to set up the park at Bannur.