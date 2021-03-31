Mangaluru

Public events banned in Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Monday issued a notification banning all jatras, public events and other programmes held in public places, till further orders. It is to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In the notification, Dr. Rajendra said that all religious events to be held should be carried out symbolically. No public events related to Holi, Ugadi, Shab-e-Barat and Good Friday will be allowed.

Those moving around in public places should compulsorily wear mask, follow social distancing and not spit in the open. Those who violate COVID-19 protocol will be booked under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, the Indian Penal Code and the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act 2020, Dr. Rajendra said.

No ban: Minister

Meanwhile, Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada Kota Srinivasa Poojary said in a release that people can organise Yakshagana, Bhoota Kola and Nema, pujas and other traditional religious programmes, by adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. Gatherings cannot be more than 500 in number at programmes being organised in open places and grounds. People should wear mask and maintain social distancing at such gatherings.

