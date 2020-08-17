Public celebrations not allowed during Ganeshotsav this year

Temples should follow guidelines

Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada K.V. Rajendra has said that usual public celebrations are not allowed during of Ganeshotsav this year.

People should celebrate the festival in their homes or inside temples.

In the guidelines issued on August 15 for the August 22 Ganeshotsav, he said that no one should install Ganesh idols on public grounds, roads and other such places.

The idols should not be immersed in rivers and public water sources such as open wells, tanks and kalyanis.

The idols installed by individuals should be immersed in houses only.

Taking out processions while bringing idols home and also while taking them for immersion have been banned.

All temples celebrating Ganesh festival should follow precautionary measures such as use of sanitiser, thermal screening of visitors, maintaining social distancing, use of masks related to COVID-19.

No public programmes and cultural programmes related to Ganeshotsav should be organised.

Legal action will be taken against those who violate the guidelines, he said.