ADVERTISEMENT

PU student found dead in Kalladka

March 09, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Vaishnavi, 18, II PU student, was found dead in her house near Baltila Gram Panchayat in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada on Thursday.

Vaishnavi, a student of commerce stream, was studying in a private PU college in Kalladka. On Thursday, Vaishnavi had come with her mother, a high school teacher, to the latter’s school to prepare for the economics paper on March 13.

The Bantwal Town police said Vaishnavi returned home around noon telling her mother that she was unwell. The family members returned a few minutes later to find the door locked from inside. They broke open the door to find Vaishnavi dead.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help.)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US