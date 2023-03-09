PU student found dead in Kalladka

March 09, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

Vaishnavi, 18, II PU student, was found dead in her house near Baltila Gram Panchayat in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada on Thursday.

Vaishnavi, a student of commerce stream, was studying in a private PU college in Kalladka. On Thursday, Vaishnavi had come with her mother, a high school teacher, to the latter’s school to prepare for the economics paper on March 13.

The Bantwal Town police said Vaishnavi returned home around noon telling her mother that she was unwell. The family members returned a few minutes later to find the door locked from inside. They broke open the door to find Vaishnavi dead.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help.)