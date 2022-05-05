PU student falls to death in Mangaluru

May 05, 2022 04:26 IST

An 18-year-old II year Pre University student died after he fell down from the roof of a four-floor hostel building of the institute in Kavoor Police limits on Wednesday.

The police gave the name of the deceased as Pranav S. Mundas from Adarsh Nagar in Vijayapura.

The police said that Mundas was studying in Chaitanya Techno School. Having prepared for the English paper of the II PU examination, which is scheduled on Friday, Mundas joined his other classmates to play cricket. As the ball got stuck on the sheets placed on the roof of the fourth floor of the institute’s hostel, Mundas climbed over the sheets to fetch the ball at around 4 p.m. At a point, he slipped and fell down to the ground. Mundas died on the spot, the police said.

The police have informed Munda’s parents, who are likely to reach the city late on Wednesday night.