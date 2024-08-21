PU student accuses classmate of assault in Puttur

The Puttur police booked a case against a 16-year-old Government PU college student for allegedly attacking his classmate with a blade after she rebufed his advances on Tuesday.

In her complaint, the girl said the boy waylaid her as she was walking towards the college. When she rebuffed his advances, the boy allegedly took out the blade and slashed her hand.

She rushed to the college and took the help of a lecturer to treat the wound. After treatment at a nearby hospital, she filed a complaint with the police.

Superintendent of Police N. Yathish said the police registered her complaint under Section 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and under Section 78 (Stalking) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“We are verifying the veracity of her complaint,” Mr. Yathish said.

The police are looking into CCTV camera footage and collecting statements of witnesses.

