PU lecturers abstain from evaluation of science papers

With the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru, most pre-university science lecturers from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have stayed away from the evaluation work here.

In all, around 250 lecturers from the twin districts have stayed away from the ongoing evaluation of physics, chemistry, mathematics, biology and statistics papers in eight centres in Bengaluru. The evaluation of science papers began on June 5. Bengaluru has the highest number of PU science lecturers followed by those from the twin districts.

“We had mobilised 40 lecturers on June 8 and arranged two buses. Arrangements for food and lodging had also been done. But the communication from Education Minister Suresh Kumar that evaluators can attend as per their will and statement by officials that evaluators from Bengaluru and 12 neighbouring districts will attend evaluation work changed their mind,” said a physics lecturer.

A biology lecturer said reports of an increasing number of cases in the last couple of days in Bengaluru has created a sense of fear. “Though we have been assured of compliance of all safety precautions, we are not convinced about its effectiveness at exam centres,” they said. “Because of the safety issue, we had sought decentralisation of evaluation and allowing of science papers to be corrected in Mangaluru. Officials sidestepped the demand,” they said.

A lecturer from Dakshina Kannada, who is attending the evaluation in Bengaluru, said the absence of lecturers from the district had added pressure on those who are doing the work. “We are here for the last 12 days. Evaluation of science subjects is taking a long time,” he said and pointed out that all safety precautions have been taken at the centres. “If our colleagues turn up, we can finish our task quickly,” he added.

Mohammed Imtiyaz, Deputy Director, Pre University Education, Dakshina Kannada, said a list of PU lecturers who have failed to report for the evaluation has been given to the district administration.

An order has been issued by Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh on Monday evening asking 130 lecturers to immediately report for quarantine duty related to COVID-19.