PU evaluation work inMangaluru from today

MANGALURU

27 May 2020 22:57 IST

Govt. agrees to provide transport and food to evaluators

Pre-University College lecturers from the three coastal districts who were assigned evaluation duty in Mangaluru will commence the process on Thursday as the government has agreed to provide transport, lodging and boarding facilities.

In a communique here, presidents of Dakshina Kannada District PU College Principals Association and Lecturers Association said that they had represented to the government their hardships in commencing evaluation if transport and food facilities were not provided. Evaluation was to start at five centres on May 27 and May 29, respectively.

The associations said that the district administration has agreed to provide transport facility to lecturers in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts from their nearest towns to Mangaluru. For lecturers from Uttara Kannada, the administration would provide lodging facilities too. Canteen facility would be provided to all by the administration during the evaluation process at the centres, the associations said.

They also said that the administration would get classrooms in evaluation centres completely sanitised by the Mangaluru City Corporation and provide sanitisers as well as thermal scanners. Meanwhile, the department has agreed to provide ₹ 500 towards travel and daily allowance to temporary Group D workers working at these centres, while it would meet expenditure towards cleaning of toilets and other activities at the centres.

The associations said that the department director has also agreed to issue evaluation orders to all eligible lecturers who have not got them till date.

Thanking the district administration and the department, the associations said that the deputy chief evaluators would report for evaluation on Thursday, while assistant evaluators would report on Friday.