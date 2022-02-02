PU colleges in Dakshina Kannada begin provisional admission of students for 2022-23

Deputy Director of Dakshina Kannada Pre University Education C. D. Jayanna says no college can admit students to first pre-university before declaration of class 10 results

Having moved around different pre-university colleges in Mangaluru, Sanath Rao decided to seek admission to his son for 2022-23 at a pre-university college near Kuntikana. He opted for the science stream and paid ₹30,000 on January 31 for provisional admission in the college.

“Ichoose the integrated PU course offered by the college, which assured of using local lecturers to train students for NEET and JEE. The remaining ₹1 lakh has to be paid before the start of the course,” Mr. Rao said.

Prasad, a resident of Jeppu, decided to continue the education of his daughter in class XI in the school where she is enrolled. He paid ₹10,000 to block a seat for the next academic year.

Mr. Rao and Mr. Prasad are among the many parents in Mangaluru who have paid money in advance to PU colleges to block the seats. The colleges are giving provisional admission for the first PU course and class XI on the basis of marks of class 9, and of the marks secured in the mid-term class 10 examination conducted by the State and the CBSE.

Separate desks

Private PU colleges have set up separate desks to handle admission queries. A college in Kodialbail is issuing provisional admission form only to those who submit mid-term marks card, four passport photographs, and student’s Aadhaar card.

The colleges are charging ₹40,000 as the course fee. For CET training, charges range between ₹6,000 and ₹30,000. If the candidate chooses the integrated course, where students are trained for JEE and NEET by private tutorials that have tie-up with the college, the charges per annum range from ₹1 lakh to ₹1.2 lakh. Provisional admission is granted once a candidate pays a part of the course fee.

“We conduct a test before the start of the academic year to assess the learning ability of the student,” said a lecturer of another private college of Mangaluru.

Several parents of class 10 students are receiving calls and SMS from private pre-university colleges.

Not unusual

Gangadhar Alva, the president of Dakshina Kannada PU Principals’ Association, said it is not unusual for private colleges and schools to admit students much before the announcement of class 10 results.

“As long as there are people willing to pay, there are institutions who are ready to accept the advance,” Mr. Alva said and added that the amount paid by the parents are kept by the institutions, which declare it once the State Government announces the academic plan after declaration of class 10 results.

Deputy Director of Dakshina Kannada Pre University Education C. D. Jayanna said no college can admit students to first pre-university before declaration of class 10 results. “I have not come across instances of granting provisional admission. I will look into the matter,” he said.